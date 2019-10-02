For the second straight year, Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert will try to walk 310,000 steps — about 164 miles — this month to highlight the importance of staying active.
Lambert, 67, and about 75 other Idaho mayors started participating Tuesday in the annual Mayor’s Walking Challenge, which is hosted by the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health through its High Five Initiative. Juliaetta Mayor Dick Groseclose is the only other participating Latah County mayor, according to a Blue Cross of Idaho news release.
The High Five Initiative promotes physical activity and access to healthy foods for Idaho children.
Nick Jezierny, communications specialist for Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, said each participating mayor who averages 10,000 steps per day during October will be awarded $1,000 for his or her community.
Because the goal is to encourage Idaho’s youth to be active, mayors are given 10,000 bonus steps for walking with a group of students, Jezierny said.
Lambert, who is in his sixth year as mayor, said he walked with students from Lena Whitmore Elementary, McDonald Elementary, West Park Elementary, Russell Elementary and Moscow Charter schools last year. He evenly distributed the $1,000 he earned to each of those five schools.
He said he plans to give the $1,000 he earns this year to Moscow schools but is unsure which schools will receive the money.
“I do this for my own health, for myself, as well as for our community to try to help teach kids the importance about exercise,” Lambert said
He tracks his steps on a Fitbit so he and the Blue Cross of Idaho can monitor his steps.
Lambert said he works out regularly and is an avid walker but incorporates more steps into his workout routine and throughout the day to meet 10,000 steps, which is about 5.3 miles for him.
He was off to a fast start Tuesday, having already walked 7,000 paces by about 9:15 a.m. He said he averaged around 15,000 steps per day during last year’s challenge.
Instead of getting on an elliptical machine like he typically does during a workout, Lambert said during the challenge he hops on a treadmill for 45 minutes to rack up steps.
He said he also enjoys walking through neighborhoods. When he has a break during the day at City Hall for example, he often will grab a jacket and take a stroll through the Fort Russell Neighborhood Historic District.
“I just take off and walk whenever I get a chance,” he said.
Lambert said 10,000 steps is easily attainable as long as he stays active throughout the day, slowly chipping away toward the daily goal. He said a few busy days last October prevented him from getting 10,000 steps during the day so he was forced to take some late-night walks.
Walking to, during and from events also helps. He said he plans to walk to and from the grand opening of Itani Park on Thursday, and he will get plenty of steps at the University of Idaho Homecoming parade and game later this month.
“I don’t do any specific thing every single day,” Lambert said. “I mix it up a little bit so you don’t get bored with it.”
He said people need to get as much exercise as possible because it is great for people’s physical and mental health.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re a young person, or an old person, or a middle-aged person, you know, we just all gotta get off our tufts and make it work for us,” Lambert said.
