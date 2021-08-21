Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert on Friday joined Idaho Gov. Brad Little in urging residents to seek a COVID-19 vaccine in light of new surges of the disease around the country driven by the more contagious delta variant.
“I have chosen to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” Lambert said in a City of Moscow press release. “Given the impact of the COVID-19 Delta variant on our community and our health system and school system, I am encouraging those who have not been vaccinated to make the decision to get the shot now.”
The release noted those who are fully vaccinated have a significantly lower likelihood of contracting an infection, but early evidence suggests they can still spread the virus even when they aren’t experiencing symptoms.
The release urged residents to wear facemasks in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status, and to get tested if they’re experiencing symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has been infected.
There were 55 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Whitman and Latah counties Friday, pushing in-county case totals to 4,665 and 3,485 respectively.
Latah County’s share of new cases was 22, including one person younger than 18, four men and two women between the ages of 18 and 29, three men and two women in their 30s, a man and three women in their 40s, two men in their 50s, a woman in her 60s and a man and two women in their 70s. As of Friday, deaths related to COVID-19 remained unchanged in Latah County at 16, and 3,227 people have recovered from the disease since the pandemic began.
Whitman County Public Health reported 23 new cases Friday. The county’s death toll remained flat at 54 and no new hospitalizations were reported.