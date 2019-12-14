Traffic delays are deemed acceptable at the intersection of D and Main streets in north Moscow.
But if they become worse, a left-turn lane on the west side of the intersection might be installed.
Bill Belknap, Moscow deputy city supervisor of community planning and design, said traffic backs up on the west side of the intersection — near Rosauers and Hunga Dunga Brewing Co. — for about a 30- to 40-minute window around 5 p.m.
Because there is no left-turn lane, drivers who wish to turn left, or northbound, onto North Main Street/U.S. Highway 95 must yield on a green light to vehicles on the opposite side of the intersection traveling west on D Street. Therefore, drivers waiting to turn left can result in a long line of cars behind them.
Belknap said city staff noticed the traffic backing up in the past 12 to 18 months, so a traffic delay study was conducted during the peak evening commute period for the west side of the intersection.
The study determined that the intersection is functioning at “service level D,” which is acceptable according to the Moscow Multimodal Transportation Plan.
The table ranges from A to F, with F measured as an unacceptable delay time.
“If they have to wait too long, then people may make unsafe decisions and that can lead to accidents,” Belknap said.
He said the city will likely conduct another delay study after the huge A/Line streets construction project — which will reconstruct A Street from Peterson Drive to Home Street and Line Street from West Pullman Road to Circle Drive — and the new Emsi building construction on Jackson and C streets are completed next fall.
Belknap said the two projects will likely cause even more congestion on the west side of the D and Main streets intersection, so the city wants to monitor that side of the intersection when the projects are complete to gain a more accurate representation of the traffic delays.
If the delay study deems the service level is worse than it is now, the turn lane would likely be installed, Belknap said. The turn pocket could also be installed if traffic accidents increase at the intersection over the next year because drivers turning left are colliding with oncoming traffic.
Belknap said adding the left turn lane would require removal of the on-street parking on D Street from the intersection to the alley near Hunga Dunga.
“We’re kind of hesitant to do it because historically the parking on the south side by the Chris’ Appliance (and Refrigeration) business has been the only parking they really kind of have for that business, so we really don’t want to remove it unnecessarily,” Belknap said. “But if service levels drop to lower than D, we’ll probably have to put that turn lane in and that would significantly improve it.”
In addition to the parking removal and turn pocket installation, a new traffic light head and detection camera would be installed. Belknap said the entire project would cost the city $30,000 to $40,000.
He said the Idaho Transportation Department, which manages the intersection’s traffic signals, is comfortable with the city adding the turn lane if it decides to install it.
Although the signals belong to ITD, Belknap said the city would be responsible for the entire project cost because the turn lane would be installed on D Street — a city street.
If it was determined the left turn lane was needed, he said the project would likely happen in 2021.
A left turn lane already exists on each of the other three sides of the intersection.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.