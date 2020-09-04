Members of the Moscow Moose Lodge pose for a photo recently. Over the past two months, the llodge donated $500 to Moscow Parks and Recreation to fund schalarships for rural families. The money usually pays for pool passes, but will fund other activities this year because only the lap pool is open this year to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. From left to right are Dawn Tachell , Stephanie Thomas, Pat Stubbs, Jessica DeWitt, Lisa Nelson, Kim Reed, Shan Dudley, Cindy Hollenbeck , Alycia Leatherby and Mary Boyd.

