Moscow moose patrol the Palouse

In the winter, when snow buries the peaks of Moscow Mountain, its wildlife choose the path of least resistance and head south into towns like Moscow and Genesee.
Perhaps the most prominent migrators are moose, which are often spotted in Palouse towns from late winter to early spring. The communities are places where they can more reliably find food, such as shrubs and fallen fruits.
Students on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow have received Vandal Alerts since February warning them to keep a safe distance and be aware of the moose.
Meandering around Moscow, the moose have been spotted in the UI Arboretum, on Greek Row, down Sixth Street and in the yards of community members.
Anthony Dahlinger, a captain with the Moscow Police Department, said it is an annual occurrence and that it’s normal for moose to be spotted this time of year. He said that throughout the winter, law enforcement has seen two or three moose at most in Moscow.
When winter comes, snow and cold temperatures drive animals into towns to find better food sources, according to Jen Bruns, Idaho Fish and Game regional communication manager. In small towns like Moscow, these animals get comfortable, are well fed and are less likely to want to move away. According to Dahlinger, once it starts to warm up in late spring and early summer, these animals will head back up into the mountains.
Bruns said people intentionally and unintentionally feed these animals. People who have fruit trees give moose a food source, attracting them to their property. Dahlinger said in the past the police department has had issues with people feeding moose.
Both Bruns and Dahlinger said people shouldn’t feed moose; if the animals have an easy food source, they will be less inclined to leave on their own. Bruns said community members can limit food sources available by picking up fallen fruit from trees and securing their garbage.
There has been no conflict or reports of these animals acting aggressive, Dahlinger said. Though there is no rising level of public danger, Bruns said moose can be unpredictable and should never be approached.
Bruns recommends people watch for aggressive behavior in moose. This can look like having its head down, ears folded back, and the flaring of nostrils and hackles. If a moose is acting hostile, Bruns said it has a hard time moving side to side, and the quickest thing to do is jump out of its path. If you are unable to, Bruns also recommends dodging around buildings, cars and anything that may obstruct its path. Dahlinger said if you find yourself close to a moose, slowly walk away and avoid the animal.
With time, and as weather begins to warm, local law enforcement and Idaho Fish and Game expect the moose to leave town on their own. In the best-case scenario, the moose will make their way up the mountain in their own time, but if necessary, Idaho Fish and Game will move the moose if they pose a danger to the public.
Bruns said safety of the animal and the public is Idaho Fish and Game’s top priority. Moving moose takes extensive effort from local law enforcement and Idaho Fish and Game staff. Transporting a moose is a big project, and takes several people to move them. Staff need to have substantial training on tranquilizer drugs, as darts used to tranquilize these animals are very powerful, Bruns said.
Moving an animal of this size can become difficult, Dahlinger said in the past they have temporarily put animals asleep and moved them, but it can be a dangerous decision. Bruns said it can take 10-15 minutes for a moose to go down, giving it enough time to stumble off into another area and take a toppling fall. After transporting the moose out of the town, the animal can become extremely stressed, possibly becoming injured or not surviving the process.
Time will tell, the moose have not posed a threat to the community and will most likely wander back to Moscow Mountain on their own. In the meantime, avoid the moose, stay out of their path and keep your eyes peeled if they choose to make their presence known.
Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com or on Twitter @Emily_A_Pearce.