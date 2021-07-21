The gates on Moscow Mountain Road/Rock Creek Road and West Twin Road on Moscow Mountain have been closed because of extreme fire conditions, according to a North Latah County Highway District news release.
Because all Bennett Lumber lands and other private lands on Moscow Mountain are closed to public access because of high fire danger, the highway district commissioners ordered that the gates be closed to further mitigate any hazardous situations.
Chairman Chuck Bond said with the extreme fire danger in Latah County and with firefighting resources spread thin, closing the roads would be an appropriate and prudent measure to help ensure public safety.