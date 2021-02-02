It’s anticipated the city of Moscow will start assessing a monthly stormwater utility fee Oct. 1 to residents and business owners who receive stormwater services.
The Moscow City Council Monday night approved an ordinance that adds a chapter to Moscow City Code allowing the city to establish stormwater utility fees to fund and carry out the requirements of a federally-mandated permit over the next several years.
The monthly fee was scheduled to be implemented this fiscal year, which started Oct. 1, but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moscow Environmental Services Manager Kyle Steele said Monday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems Permit to the city in August 2019. The permit became effective in October of the same year.
“We really don’t have a choice in this because it’s a mandate that’s coming down from the EPA,” Mayor Bill Lambert said.
Steele said the stormwater permit requires the city to develop and implement a comprehensive stormwater management program. Stormwater user fees would help pay for the program.
Steele said failure by the city to comply with the permit requirements could result in civil and criminal penalties under federal law. Civil penalties can range up to $37,500 per day per violation.
Stormwater fees will only be charged to residents and business owners whose stormwater either directly or indirectly discharges to the stormwater system, Steele said.
Tyler Palmer, deputy city supervisor of public works and services, said in a text message last week that the average Moscow residential property owner can expect to pay less than $10 per month.
Residential property owners will fall into either a low-, medium- or high-impact tier based on the amount of impervious surface on an owner’s property. Palmer said last year impervious surfaces, such as driveways, rooftops and parking lots, contribute most to stormwater runoff.
Commercial property owners will also pay based on the amount of impervious surfaces on their land.
Steele said the ordinance allows property owners to seek fee adjustments or possibly the elimination of fees through an application and appeal process. The ordinance also prohibits the city from using stormwater user fee revenue to pay for non-stormwater costs.
Palmer said the EPA started initiating this permit decades ago to larger cities and it started trickling down to smaller towns like Moscow.
“It’s something that we’re all committed to making sure that we minimize our impact on the environment,” Palmer said.
In other business, the City Council renewed an agreement with Whitcom, the consolidated dispatch agency serving Moscow, Whitman County, Pullman, Asotin County and the Nez Perce Tribe for emergency dispatch, communications and 911 emergency services. The current agreement expired Dec. 31.
The new two-year agreement (through 2022) contains a fee structure for Moscow that is 21.25 percent of Whitcom’s budget. Fees for 2021 are $607,213.25 and fees for 2022 are $712,911, which is the calculation of 21.25 percent of the Whitcom budget for each respective year.
