Camille Cote, who creates art under the name FABS, works on a mural on the Moscow Water Filter Plant on North Jackson Street in this 2019 file photo. The mural depicts an educational cross-section of the local aquifer, as well as some of the people and plants that depend on it.
The City of Moscow mural on the Moscow Water Building along A Street was vandalized causing irreparable damage to the mural, which was installed in June 2019. According to a City of Moscow press release, a suspect has been identified and has been cited with two counts of misdemeanor malicious injury to property.
Geoff Crimmins/Daily News
Craig Staszkow/Daily News
