A mural on the Moscow Water Building will have to be removed after it was vandalized earlier this month.

According to the City of Moscow, a suspect has been cited with two counts of misdemeanor malicious injury to property in connection to the incident that occurred on May 13 and 14.

White paint was used to deface the mural on 120 W A Street. The city says the damage is significant enough that it will be unable to be repaired.