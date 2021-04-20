Moscow residents and visitors will be able to enjoy prominent Moscow public art pieces at night after the City Council on Monday approved an ordinance allowing “uplighting” on freestanding public art displays.
Moscow Planning Manager Mike Ray told the council that the city’s current outdoor lighting code states that most lighting is required to be full cut-off and designed to prevent light from shining on adjacent properties or public streets. Uplighting, or lighting placed at the base of an art display to draw attention to the art piece, is allowed in certain circumstances, according to the code.
“It will be an improvement so that public art can be appreciated outside of just the daylight hours,” Councilor Brandy Sullivan said.
Ray said the approved ordinance amending the city’s outdoor lighting code originated from The Homecoming art display installed on the corner of C and Main streets last summer.
Ray said the Helio-Terra art piece at the Wren Welcome Garden at the south couplet and an art display at Fire Station 3 on the north end of town are examples of public art that will benefit from the approved ordinance.
No one spoke during the public hearing portion of the ordinance discussion.
In other business, Mayor Bill Lambert announced he does not plan to seek re-election this fall. Lambert is in his eighth year as mayor. His term expires in January.
Councilor Art Bettge said in a text message after Monday’s council meeting that he will run for mayor in November.
The City Council on Monday:
— Approved the purchase of a Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center replacement play structure in an amount not to exceed $134,000.
— Approved a contract to allow WMS Aquatics to install the aquatics center play structure for $54,567.22 with construction change orders not to exceed 10 percent of the contract amount.
— Approved One World Cafe’s request to create an updated outdoor dining space around the exterior of the building.
— Approved the low bid of $633,609.31, with construction change orders not to exceed 10 percent of the contract amount, from J7 Contracting, Inc. to install about 2,500 linear feet of sanitary force main from the South Lift Station at South Main Street and Nelson Avenue to a gravity sanitary line at the intersection of South Main Street and Styner Avenue. Portions of the force main have already been installed.
— Adopted the system stormwater user fee credits and waivers.
— Confirmed the appointment of Jen Pfiffner, deputy city supervisor of culture, recreation and employee services, as human resources director.
— Approved $2,000 to purchase bicycle helmets for the 2021 Lee Newbill Safety Fair.
