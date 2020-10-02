The 2020 Moscow outdoor irrigation season will end Oct. 15, according to a city news release.
Tyler Palmer, deputy city supervisor of public works and services, consulted with staff and researched temperature and precipitation information to determine when the irrigation season should end.
City water customers are reminded that outdoor irrigation through means other than hand application is prohibited outside of the outdoor irrigation season.
Questions regarding the outdoor irrigation season should be directed to Nichole Baker, water conservation coordinator, at (208) 883-7114 or Jenifer Rossini, department specialist, at (208) 882-3122.