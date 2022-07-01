Moscow’s first “Oxford house” will open July 15, the Latah Recovery Center announced in an email Thursday.
The sober living group home will house seven men, and is democratically run by its residents. Members are required to stay sober, abide by house rules and contribute to expenses.
It is located in northeast Moscow, and features “a peaceful backyard, and a great living space,” according to the email.
Rent is $500 a month with a $100 move-in fee, which includes all household expenses, utilities, cable, and internet.
Interested parties should contact Shaun McArthur at (208) 501-3138, or Mike Reininger at (208) 503-2334 for an application and to set up an interview. Applications are also available on the recovery center website at latahrecoverycenter.org/2022/06/30/oxford-house-application.