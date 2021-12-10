Moscow’s Main Street glowed with Christmas lights and holiday cheer Thursday night during the city’s Light Up the Season Parade.
Snow fell gently on the hundreds of people who visited in part to see the “Winter Wonderland Tree” brighten Friendship Square with its holiday lights. The tree lighting display was followed by the parade that featured more than 30 floats and vehicles filing down the street.
It was the first parade for 2½-year-old Shepard, son of Morgan Gardner and Luke Sheneman. He was most excited to see the police cars and firetrucks that joined the parade.
“He loves the trucks,” Sheneman said.
Gardner said they came to the parade to support the town and kick off the holiday season. Sheneman was impressed by the large number of people that braved the damp winter weather to take in the event.
“It’s awesome to see so many people out,” he said.
Others at the parade shared his excitement about being among the large number of people enjoying the parade. The word “community” was brought up several times.
“It’s just a fun time to get together with the community,” said Kara Bonine, who joined her two daughters to see the sights.
After the parade was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns, Moscow City Councilmember and mayor-to-be Art Bettge said he was happy to see a large crowd fill downtown again this time of year.
“It’s a great community-building event,” he said.
This was the first Moscow parade for Angel Warner, who moved to the city in June.
“It’s fun to see people greeting each other and standing in the snow,” she said.
Bettge also noted the winter weather, and said it provided a “great accent” for the ordeal.
“I think the snow is fantastic,” he said.
The Moscow High School Marching Band led the parade, followed by numerous local businesses, schools and organizations.
The finale, however, belonged to Santa Claus, who received the loudest cheers of the night. His sleigh was pulled not by reindeer, but by an equally capable horse wearing fake reindeer antlers.
