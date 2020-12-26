Moscow parents in favor of hybrid schedule

Moscow parents overwhelmingly favor continuing the school year in a two-day-a-week in-person hybrid format but signaled support for a shift to four days of in-person instruction a week, if the Moscow School Board determines it is feasible, according to a recent survey.
The survey, which was created by the district and offered to parents online, asked whether parents would prefer to continue with instruction either fully online or through a hybrid strategy where students attend school in-person two days a week. Close to 79 percent of respondents indicated they would prefer to continue with the hybrid instructional model, and 6 percent said they would move their children from online instruction to hybrid.
In an ensuing question, 72 percent of parents said they’d support a shift to four days of in-person instruction if district leadership finds such a move would be in the best interest of students.
Superintendent Greg Bailey said parent comments included with survey results made it clear they would expect virus trends — including the number of new daily cases — to drop significantly before this would be considered.
“That’s my expectation as well — we have to start seeing a decrease,” Bailey said, noting health authorities have warned of a potential spike in cases following the holiday break. “It’s been kind of the thought that (that) would happen, after the holidays — close to the end of January, I’m hoping that the numbers start dropping a little bit.”
Bailey said if a shift to a new instructional model were to occur, the soonest it would take effect would be at the start of the new semester on Feb. 4. He said that gives the district close to three weeks after the holiday break to monitor trends and decide on a course of action.
Bailey said his recommendation to the board will likely hinge on a number of factors but among those that weigh most heavily on his mind are the number and rate of local cases and the advice of health care experts.
Parents also indicated strong concern for the well being of school staff in their survey answers and Bailey said this is an important factor for him as well. He said there are about 2,200 students in the district and roughly 330 staff yet confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the 2020 school year are split almost evenly between the two groups. Beyond concern for the health of district employees, having a large number of staff and faculty out sick creates logistical problems for the district as well, he said.
“If I have a bunch of staff out, we’ve already had some difficulty with ... not having enough substitutes,” Bailey said. “I don’t want to have to close school because I don’t have enough staff, and that’s a concern we have as well.”
Ultimately, Bailey said his central concern is the health and safety of students, faculty and staff.
Bailey said he is a public education administrator, not an expert on public health, and so his decisions and recommendations surrounding health and safety will hinge on the advice of health care professionals. If a given course of action recommended by public health experts was not popular among parents, he said he would still support the unpopular choice.
“You can’t just sit there and say, ‘Well, if these five things are met, then we can move forward.’ I wish it was that easy (but) we’re dealing with academics, it’s not just the virus,” he said. “We’re going to do the best job we can to find the best solution, knowing that some people will be happy, some people will be mad. We’re just trying to do what’s best for kids (and) what’s best for our staff.”
Bailey said it is unlikely there will be further parent surveys offered in the near future but said the district is currently garnering responses to a staff survey and plans to offer one to older students in the district in the near future.
