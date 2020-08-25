Moscow parking permit fees could increase significantly

Downtown Moscow parking permit fees could increase $280 over the next three years.
The Moscow City Council Public Works/Finance Committee was receptive to a proposal to increase annual parking permit fees from $85 to $365, or $93.33 per year, in a three-year phased approach.
The proposed fee increase requires a public hearing before the Moscow City Council can approve it. The public hearing has not been scheduled, but City Supervisor Gary Riedner said at Monday’s committee meeting that it would not happen at the City Council’s next meeting, which is Sept. 8.
The permits are for parking in the Jackson Street parking lots, the City Hall lot and the Jefferson Street lot across the street and to the east of City Hall. City parking permits can also be purchased for $12 per day or $30 per quarter. Those prices would also increase proportionately with the yearly spike.
In 2009, parking permits were consolidated to one class of permit and the price of that permit was reduced from $375 per year to $75 per year.
Bill Belknap, deputy city supervisor of community planning and design, said the city sells about 155 permits per year. Currently, most of the permit holders are downtown employees (56 percent) and residents (30 percent). There is a waiting list of 81 applicants who wish to buy a permit.
“Right now, the demand far outstrips the supply, which means a price adjustment is appropriate,” said Councilor Brandy Sullivan, who expressed a desire to revisit the cost of parking permits at last month’s city budget workshop.
Councilor Art Bettge said the permit prices are undervalued given the University of Idaho’s parking prices.
Belknap said increasing the permit fees would potentially result in a reduction of permit sales and potentially in changes in people’s transportation choices. He said the phased approach would allow permit holders to adjust to the price increases and for the City Council to monitor the sale of permits, the demographic purchasing them, the waitlist and the effect it has on downtown parking.
In other business, the committee recommended approval:
- Of a resolution amending the city’s solid waste franchise agreement with Latah Sanitation Inc. in order to provide financial relief to LSI for revenue losses experienced from the operations of the Moscow Recycling Center and additional compensation for necessary extra garbage and recycling routes. The city would also relieve LSI of the majority of the recycling education duties and shift the education role in-house for efficiency and cost savings. The proposed amendments to the agreement are a result of instability in the recycling market, especially the past two years, because of China curtailing the amount of recyclables it accepts, Tyler Palmer, deputy city supervisor of public works and services, said.
“Simply put, we’re sharing in the risk and sharing in the reward in an attempt to keep the recycling program going,” Palmer said.
The item will be on the council’s regular agenda Sept. 8.
Of an Idaho Community Development Block Grant application, that if submitted and accepted, would fund accessibility projects at Mountain View and Indian Hills parks. The construction would include the installation of a bathroom and Americans with Disabilities Act parking space at Indian Hills Park and a pathway and retrofitting of a bathroom to meet accessibility standards at Mountain View Park, Nate Suhr, Moscow senior engineering technician, said. The projects would be constructed in 2021.
The preliminary cost estimate for the projects is about $275,000 and the maximum request for the grant is $225,000, meaning the city would need to fund $50,000 of the project. A public hearing on the grant will be held at the Sept. 8 council meeting.
Of a professional services agreement of $342,000 with Aspect Consulting of Yakima, Wash., to explore potential flood hazard mitigation alternatives on Paradise Creek from Darby Road near Mountain View Park to the Troy Road and Styner Avenue intersection. The results of the study will be used to select a preferred alternative, Belknap said. A $295,200 grant will cover most of the professional services agreement cost and the city will pay for the remaining $46,800. The item will be placed on the council’s consent agenda Sept. 8.
