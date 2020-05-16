The city of Moscow is opening playgrounds, outdoor basketball courts and the skate park today and the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center on Monday, according to a city news release.
Summer recreational program registrations will also start Monday. Program changes and updates can be found at the Parks and Recreation Department webpage at www.ci.moscow.id.us/214/Parks-Recreation.
The facilities are reopening in compliance with Gov. Brad Little’s “Stay Healthy Order,” “Idaho Rebounds” guidelines and published protocols for Stage 2 activities.
A maximum of 10 people can use the facilities at a time. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines recommend washing hands after playing because the playground equipment is not sanitized. Park restrooms will be opened and sanitized daily, port-a-potties will be opened and sanitized twice a week and drinking fountains will remain turned off.
Business hours at the HIRC will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays.
Gym use will be limited to 10 people or fewer at any given time, in one-hour blocks. Citizens may reserve an hour block of time as much as a day in advance. Consecutive reservations may not be made. Face coverings are optional during active play in the gym. Masking is required anytime outside the gym.
The front office will be open for general business, with social distancing rules in effect, as well as required masking. Residents are asked to bring their own masks, but disposable masks will be available for those without a mask. The lobby area will not be open for lounge use at this time. The HIRC will be sanitized more frequently than under normal operations.