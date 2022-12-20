A police spokesperson said law enforcement cannot confirm the authenticity of surveillance footage that, according to media outlets, may show Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen in downtown Moscow hours before their murders.

According to a Fox News report, the surveillance video is said to show women walking in downtown Moscow apparently wearing the same clothes Goncalves and Mogen were wearing when they visited a downtown food truck early Nov. 13.

Goncalves and Mogen were later stabbed to death in their King Road residence along with Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in a case that still has no suspects.

Tags

Recommended for you