Big pieces missing in murder case

An apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus is taped off Monday as law enforcement investigates a homicide. Four students were found dead on King Road near the campus, according to a city of Moscow news release.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

BOISE — Moscow Police Chief James Fry on Tuesday defended his command of the investigation into the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, pushing back against growing questions as the homicide case nears 6 weeks old and remains without a suspect.

“What I want people to know is this is a Moscow Police Department investigation,” Fry said in a Tuesday video update on the case. “We’re utilizing the resources of the FBI and (Idaho) State Police, but we pick the investigators. My command team oversees this. We have 94 years of experience between us, and we’re going to continue to work this case, we’re going to continue to work it to the completion.”

As of Monday, federal agents assigned to the investigation, based in Moscow — in addition to Salt Lake City and Virginia — outnumbered the combined city and state resources by roughly 20 law enforcement personnel. The individual agency staffing numbers were left off Tuesday’s daily public update.

