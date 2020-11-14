The Moscow Police Department has responded to more than 45 vehicle burglaries in the city since Oct. 1.
The incidents are being actively investigated, according to a Friday police news release. In the release, police remind residents to adhere to these suggestions to avoid becoming a victim:
Park in a well-lit/well-traveled area when possible.
Remove valuables from your vehicle.
If your valuables cannot be removed, obscure or hide them.
Ensure your vehicle doors are locked.
Suspicious activity should be reported to the Moscow Police Department at (208) 882-2677.