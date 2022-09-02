Moscow police, UI partner on cadet program

Moscow Police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger, from left, cadet Afton Hoch and associate professor Joseph De Angelis stand in front of the Moscow Police Department on Thursday. The department recently launched a new cadet program to train University of Idaho students interested in law enforcement.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

A University of Idaho associate professor of criminology knows that his students can learn a lot about law enforcement from their classes.

“But it is our goal to try and figure out how we can get them out of the classroom and take what they learn in the classroom and apply it in some kind of practical setting,” Joseph De Angelis said.

That is why he worked with the Moscow Police Department to start the department’s first cadet program — to give UI students a hands-on introduction to being a police officer.

