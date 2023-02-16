The Sixth Street Bridge, the new Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport terminal and the replacement of the local emergency radio system are among the major projects Moscow is expecting will be complete within the next two years.

Mayor Art Bettge spoke about these projects during his annual State of the City address Wednesday at the 1912 Center.

Bettge said during his speech that the new bridge on Sixth Street near the Mountain View Road intersection should be complete in April or May.

