The Sixth Street Bridge, the new Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport terminal and the replacement of the local emergency radio system are among the major projects Moscow is expecting will be complete within the next two years.
Mayor Art Bettge spoke about these projects during his annual State of the City address Wednesday at the 1912 Center.
Bettge said during his speech that the new bridge on Sixth Street near the Mountain View Road intersection should be complete in April or May.
The bridge has been closed since last summer after construction started to replace the old structure that sustained damage caused by age and previous flooding of Paradise Creek.
The 24-foot, single-span, multi-modal bridge will include sidewalks, bike lanes and will be elevated to reduce future flooding in the area. It was supposed to be completed last year but ran into delays thanks to supply chain issues and problems with replacing water lines.
Once completed, the new bridge will connect to the new Mountain View Road roundabout that was completed last year.
Construction of the new Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport terminal is underway. The total cost of the project is $71 million. Bettge said crews are currently building the daylight basement that will house the airport’s service vehicles. He said the terminal should be “substantially complete” by the end of this year.
Moscow has embarked on a $3.8 million effort to replace its emergency radio system, as there are currently dead zones in town where first responders cannot communicate through their radios. Bettge said this project should be completed in 2024.
The city is also looking for more first responders. Bettge said the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department needs more volunteer EMTs, paramedics “and we also would like to have more in-town, long-term resident volunteers as well who can come in and help anchor the facilities and services that we all need.”
Moscow will also continue with its push to upgrade downtown’s 42-year-old streetscape, which spans approximately from Seventh Street to A Street. Moscow is using community input and assistance from engineering firm Welch Comer Engineers to design improvements to the sidewalks, streets and open spaces of downtown.
Bettge said the city wants to “promote the use of downtown as a nice environment in which to go where you don’t have to worry about tripping on a curb or something like that.”
He said the project will be completed in phases as funding becomes available.
Bettge on Wednesday also gave a breakdown of property taxes in Moscow. He said the recent sharp rise in home values has shifted more of the tax burden to residential properties while commercial rates have gone down.
The city still struggles with funding as its general fund receives approximately $6.8 million in property taxes, which is not even enough to cover the $7.2 million cost to operate the police department, Bettge said.
“Mostly what we need to do is get our legislative people to equalize residential and commercial property tax and bring things a little more back into shape,” he said.
The Nov. 13 murders of University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were briefly discussed during Wednesday’s event. Bettge commended the city for staying “steadfast” through the tragedy.
“I think that despite the tragedy, the horror of it all, we did get some good out of it,” he said. “It highlights the relationship between the city and the university, and also the way our police force works, not only by themselves but with the state patrol and the FBI as well, to begin bringing this case to a conclusion.”
The crowd in attendance also gave a standing ovation to show appreciation for local law enforcement.