Moscow City Supervisor Gary Riedner currently oversees all city operations, but the proposed creation of three deputy city supervisors would delegate more decision-making authority to them and lead to more overall efficiency, Riedner said.
Four operational groups would be created with the proposed city reorganization, which Riedner presented to the Moscow Administrative Committee on Monday.
Riedner, who would continue to serve as the city supervisor and oversee all departments, would directly supervise administration, finance and public safety; Community Development Director Bill Belknap would serve as a deputy city supervisor for community planning and design; acting Public Works Director Tyler Palmer would serve as a deputy city supervisor for public works and services; and Assistant City Supervisor Jen Pfiffner would serve as a deputy city supervisor for culture, recreation and employee services.
“My perspective is allow us to get to the point where you don’t live and die by the city supervisor position,” Riedner said. “You have folks who are ready to step in, who can handle those divisions, and that’s really what we’re trying to do here is take some of that authority and piece it out to the level where we get the most efficient use of our resources.”
Specifically, Belknap would oversee building safety, engineering, grants, planning and the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency departments; Palmer would oversee environmental services, fleet, sanitation, streets/storm, wastewater and water; Pffifner would oversee parks and recreation, information systems, human resources, arts and community events; and Riedner would directly oversee the city clerk, deputy city supervisors, police, fire, legal and finance.
“What we’re trying to do is group these not only in terms of like-functions but also trying to follow our budget-funding model,” Riedner told the Daily News Friday.
Riedner supervises about 15 department heads and other leaders, which adds up to days spent meeting with and evaluating those employees.
The proposed shift, which the Moscow City Council can approve at its next meeting, Oct. 7, will allow more interaction between the three deputy city supervisors and the directors and managers they oversee.
“I need to spend more time working on (administration and oversight) and probably less time on projects,” Riedner said Friday. “This will allow me to do that.”
While some position titles like community development director, public works director and assistant city supervisor would go away, no positions would be added or subtracted as a result of the change. The roles are simply being redefined, he said.
“It will be a transition,” Riedner said Friday. “The budget next year will be vastly different from an organizational standpoint. The monies will not be appreciatively different, if at all.”
Riedner said last week he and Mayor Bill Lambert started discussing about five years ago whether the current city structure is the most efficient management model. They agreed other models should be examined, so Riedner has done that homework the last few years.
He said Friday Public Works Director Les MacDonald’s retirement last month brought the proposed change to a head.
“Anytime you have transitions, it’s a time to look at your organization and say, ‘OK, is this the best way to go?’ And in this case, we felt that OK, since there is a vacancy in that position, instead of transitioning over the long term, can we do this now?” Riedner said.
The committee on Monday asked several questions about the proposed restructure but appeared receptive to the idea.
Riedner said an ordinance should be ready for the Oct. 7 City Council meeting that will reflect changes to the city code as a result of the city reorganization. The council can vote to approve, deny or modify the ordinance at that time.
