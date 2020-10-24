Power outages on the Palouse affected as many as 3,400 Avista customers Friday night, with most outages lasting less than an hour.
Power was first lost at about 8:15 p.m., with the majority of those affected in Moscow.
By about 9, power had been restored to all but a handful of Moscow addresses, though power was still out for 286 customers in Pullman at 9:30.
There were also as many as 17 customers without power in Deary, but by 9:30 most had power, according to the Avista website.
Avista cited “weather” as the cause of the outages. Several inches of snow fell on the region Friday afternoon and evening.
Residents can see up-to-date outage information using Avista’s Outage Map at outagemap.myavista.com/.