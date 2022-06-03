Moscow and Lewiston continue their slow slide down the list of Idaho’s largest cities, despite adding more than 600 new residents combined over the last year.
Moscow, which ranked 12th in 2011, dipped to 14th last year, behind Kuna.
Lewiston now ranks as the 11th largest city in the state, down from ninth a decade ago, according to recently released census population estimates.
Collectively, the five counties in north central Idaho grew by an estimated 1,876 people in 2021, or almost 1.7%.
Idaho as a whole surpassed 1.9 million in population, adding 53,131 people, or 2.9%. The state had the highest growth rate in the nation, for the fifth consecutive year.
Nearly half of that population growth was concentrated in Ada and Canyon counties, which added a combined 24,348 people in 2021. Ada County alone added nearly 14,000 people, or more than seven times the increase for all of north central Idaho.
Washington state grew by about 0.25%, or 19,907 people, according to the updated population estimates, to 7.738 million.
The United States as a whole grew by an estimated 0.12% last year. That’s the lowest year-over-year growth rate in the nation’s history.
POPULATION TABLE
LOCATION 2021 POPULATION 2020 POPULATION CHANGE
Idaho 1,900,923 1,847,772 53,131
Lewiston 34,447 34,185 262
Moscow 25,850 25,466 384
Grangeville 3,431 3,325 106
Kamiah 2,374 2,307 67
Orofino 3,275 3,240 35
Clearwater County 8,895 8,750 145
Idaho County 17,040 16,561 479
Latah County 40,313 39,611 702
Lewis County 3,715 3,531 184
Nez Perce County 42,454 42,088 366
Washington 7,738,692 7,718,785 19,907
Clarkston 7,194 7,122 72
Pomeroy 1,425 1,397 28
Pullman 32,827 32,806 21
Asotin County 22,397 22,290 407
Garfield County 2,346 2,292 54
Whitman County 47,873 47,786 87
United States 331,893,745 331,501,080 392,665