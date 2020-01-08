The Moscow Recycling Center collected 724 pounds of plastic from 144 customers at its first plastic film collection day Saturday, Moscow Sanitation Operations Manager Tim Davis said.
The public can drop off plastic film, which includes produce and bread bags, grocery bags, cereal box liners, ice bags, Ziploc and other resealable bags, case overwraps, newspaper sleeves, dry cleaning bags, plastic shopping bags and bubble wrap, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at the center.
The plastic film collected will be baled, taken to Safeway by Moscow Recycling and then delviered to TREX Decking Company, which uses recycled plastic film and reclaimed wood to create composite decking material.
Davis told the Moscow City Council Public Works/Finance Committee last month the new collection method is a pilot program and city staff will report the results of the program to the Moscow City Council after the first several months.
The next collection date is Feb. 1.