The City of Moscow is reminding residents it has reinstated late fees and shut-offs for unpaid utility bills after a more than year-long moratorium that was put in place because of the pandemic.
In July, Moscow City Council directed city staff to resume collections practices and service shut-offs related to past-due utility bills, according to a Monday press release. The Council also authorized the city to write off past-due accounts up to March 2021, meaning potential late fees and shut-offs will only apply to bills from March onward.
The release said all utility bills are due by the 20th of every month, with $15 late fees assessed after an account has been 30 days past-due. Service will typically be shut off after 45 days, and will come with an additional $30 shut-off fee. Accounts must be paid in full before service can be restored.
Property owners and tenants will receive a notice between the time a late fee is assessed and service is shut off.
Residents may contact the Moscow Finance Department for information or to arrange alternative payment plans at (208) 883-7043.