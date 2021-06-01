Memorial Day strikes close to home for Char Baldwin.
Baldwin lost her son, Army Sgt. Jacob Demand, in 2004 in Iraq. Demand, of Palouse, was two weeks away from returning home when he was killed in an ambush. He was 29.
Baldwin thinks about her son often, even though it’s been almost 17 years since his death.
“It’s still a fresh thing,” Baldwin said.
Baldwin was one of about 100 people Monday who attended an outdoor Memorial Day ceremony at the Latah County Fairgrounds led by Moscow American Legion Dudley Loomis Post 6.
“Communities have been remembering those who died in American battles since May 5, 1866,” said Rand Lewis, a Moscow American Legion member and retired Army lieutenant colonel. “That’s over 155 years.”
Memorial Day became a federal holiday in 1971.
“For the past 50 years on Memorial Day, we the citizens of the United States have remembered those who gave the greatest sacrifice a nation can ask for by protecting our freedoms and our national security interests worldwide,” Lewis said. “Today, we gather together to remember those from Latah County and the region who served our nation’s military and sacrificed their lives to ensure our security.”
He said many of the names of those from Latah County who made the ultimate sacrifice are etched into a monument at Moscow’s East City Park.
Lewis said 50 servicemen from the area died in World War I, 100 men and women died in World War II, six died during the Korean War and six died in the Vietnam War.
He said no one from Latah County has died in Iraq or Afghanistan, but he did mention Demand, the man from nearby Palouse who died in action.
“Memorial Day is a day to remember these young soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guard and their sacrifices to ensure that our freedoms and way of life are maintained,” Lewis said. “We should also recognize the other servicemen and women who sacrificed their quality of life both physically and emotionally as wounded warriors. Although we remember our losses that occurred during the wars and conflicts on this day each year, we should reflect on those sacrifices throughout the year as we enjoy our nation’s freedoms and opportunities that they died protecting.”
Music was provided by the Moscow High School and Moscow Middle School bands, which started the ceremony with the Star-Spangled Banner and ended with the playing of Taps.
