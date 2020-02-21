The 47th annual Moscow Renaissance Fair, scheduled for May 2 and 3 at East City Park, is accepting applications for craft and food vendors.
Crafts must be made by the artist; no commercial products are permitted. Food vendors must be associated with a nonprofit organization as a fundraiser, and foods must be homemade and noncommercial.
Applications are available at moscowrenfair.org. Rules and regulations for both craft and food vendors are specified in their respective sections on the website.
Applications are due April 1.