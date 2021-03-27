This year’s Moscow Renaissance Fair at East City Park has been canceled, marking the second straight year the fair will not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Out of an abundance of caution, on this 48th Spring, we will not gather live this year in East City Park for the 2021 Moscow Renaissance Fair,” the fair’s website says.
The organizers encourage the public to attend the fair in 2022.
With the fair canceled this year, the fair’s website asks the public “to create inspiration from whatever you have within you.”
“Share your magic without guard so others smile and pass on a contagious free spirit and an unclenched optimism,” the website says.
Residents had gathered under the East City Park trees every May from 1974 to 2019 for the annual "celebration of spring."
The fair features music, arts, food booths, activities, a parade and more.