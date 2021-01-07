A duplex on North Mountain View Road in Moscow was severely damaged in a fire Tuesday morning that investigators believe was sparked by a heating device in an upstairs residence.
Nobody was injured in the fire, but two dogs died, according to a news release from the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department. The release said crews with the MVFD responded to the fire around 4 a.m. and worked for several hours to contain the blaze but the structure sustained heavy damages from the smoke and flames.
The fire is currently under investigation, but the release said it is believed to have been started accidentally by a heating device in the living room of the upstairs residence. The occupants are being aided by the American Red Cross.