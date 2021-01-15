Moscow residents on Indian Hills Drive and other areas of the city have sent multiple requests to city staff in the last year for the installation of traffic calming devices in their neighborhoods, said Bill Belknap, deputy city supervisor of community planning and design.
Belknap, who also serves as staff liaison to the Moscow Transportation Commission, told the commission Thursday the requests caused staff to look into developing a standardized approach to addressing traffic calming device requests.
Belknap said the most concentrated area of requests has been from Indian Hills Drive residents because the neighborhood, including Pine Cone Road, has become more connected to the overall Moscow streets network with recent residential development surrounding the area.
“I think they are experiencing more traffic happening through their neighborhood than they had in the distant past,” Belknap said.
Traffic calming devices could include speed limit postings/adjustments, speed emphasis patrols, digital speed limit signs and stop signs. They could also include roadway alterations like pavement markings, bicycle lanes, curb extensions, speed humps (like on East Third Street near Moscow High School) and tables (like on West Sixth Street at the University of Idaho), traffic circles/roundabouts and others.
“There’s a number of possible implementations that can be used,” commission member Randy Baukol said. “Many of them can be pretty low cost to obtain those.”
Belknap said he anticipates modeling the policy after the city’s stop sign request process.
For the traffic calming requests, applications should be signed by some percentage of property owners or residents within the area to ensure it is a neighborhood wide concern, Belknap said of the potential policy procedure. Staff would then review the request with the applicants and discuss the process and timing of the review and determination.
He said staff would conduct a site visit, speed study and review the accident history to assess traffic conditions within the area. The speed study would evaluate vehicle speeds in the area and if they exceed the posted speed limit by a specified amount, further actions would potentially be warranted.If actions are necessary, Belknap said staff would evaluate what traffic calming devices may be appropriate for the situation. Staff would then develop a traffic calming plan to potentially include traffic calming devices.
If the assessment finds that the installation of traffic calming devices are not warranted, the requestor would be informed of the assessment findings and have the opportunity to appeal the decision to the city council, Belknap said.
Besides speed, other criteria that could be factored into making a determination on whether traffic calming devices are necessary would be the volume of traffic and the type of population in the neighborhood. Unusually high traffic volumes and/or vulnerable populations like school children could warrant traffic calming devices, Belknap said.
He said he will prepare a draft policy and have it available for the commission’s review at next month’s meeting. The commission members were receptive to the potential policy Thursday.
