Most Moscow homeowners will pay a $7.92 monthly stormwater user fee starting Oct. 1 after the Moscow City Council approved the rate Monday night.
A federal mandate requires the city to develop and implement a comprehensive stormwater management program. Stormwater user fees will help pay for the program, overseen by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Moscow chose the equivalent service units, or ESU, billing unit approach to paying for the program.
One ESU is the average amount of impervious surface area, like driveways and roofs, on residential properties in Moscow.
Moscow Environmental Services Manager Kyle Steele told the Moscow City Council Public Works/Finance Committee last month that about 90 percent of Moscow homes fall around one ESU, or $7.92.
Tyler Palmer, deputy city supervisor of public works and services, said the city initially proposed $12.50 per ESU in 2019. He said city staff cut out everything it could to bring it to $9.40 per ESU in 2020. Since then, it worked further to refine the program to $7.92 per ESU.
Stormwater fees will only be charged to residents and business owners whose stormwater either directly or indirectly discharges to the stormwater system.
Residential property owners will fall into either a low-, medium- or high-impact tier based on the amount of impervious surface, which contributes most to stormwater runoff, on an owner’s property.
Commercial property owners will also pay based on the amount of impervious surface on their land.
The City Council in April adopted a stormwater user fee credits and waivers policy that will allow some groups to avoid paying a fee or get a credit. Ratepayers will be able to go through an appeals process if they feel their rate should be adjusted.
Failure by the city to comply with requirements could result in civil and criminal penalties under federal law. Civil penalties can range up to $37,500 per day per violation.
n In other business, the council voted to annex 235 acres of land south of West Palouse River Drive, rezone the property to Residential Office and Medium Density Residential zones and approve a preliminary plat for Edington Subdivision.
The preliminary plat includes 27 of the 235 acres with 105 lots. The lots are expected to mostly be townhouses and single-family homes. The property is owned by BBC LLC of Moscow.
Several people spoke in opposition to the project during the public hearing and no one spoke in favor of the project besides the applicants. Those who opposed shared concerns about potential water supply issues and increased vehicular traffic on West Palouse River Drive and the surrounding neighborhoods.
Some councilors voiced concerns that Edington Subdivision could potentially bring excessive traffic on Conestoga Drive. Bill Belknap, deputy city supervisor of community planning and design, said traffic calming measures can be implemented if traffic becomes an issue.
