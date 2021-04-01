Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow will have a drive-through Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Children can conduct a visual hunt from their vehicles as they roll past the property at 420 Rowe St., off Styner Avenue. Once in the parking lot, participants can take a selfie from their cars with the Easter bunny and will receive a goodie bag. The first 20 cars will receive an Aspen Park cinch bag
All are welcome but the goodie bags will be reserved for children 14 and younger.
For information, contact Jennifer Trout at (208) 882-4576.