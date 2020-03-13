Because of concerns about the new coronavirus, Good Samaritan in Moscow is discouraging family members and friends of the residents from visiting the senior care facility for the foreseeable future.
The organization said there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any of its locations nationwide.
Spokeswoman Tammie Poe said the Moscow facility is limiting visits only to those that need to be there, including staff, health care professionals and certain contractors.
For safety reasons, those that do enter the facility will be screened with a series of questions and be required to wash their hands.
Poe said staff can also provide family members with tablets to talk to their loved ones through programs like Skype or Facetime.
Good Samaritan is also canceling events in the foreseeable future where community members are invited to attend.