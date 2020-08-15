Moscow’s Hordemann Pond at Kiwanis Park is closed because of algal bloom, according to a city of Moscow news release. Public Health – Idaho North Central District and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued a health advisory Friday.
Indication of the algal bloom includes an uncharacteristic green color to the water and thick green mats of growth along shorelines. Water samples taken Friday from the pond confirmed the presence of the blue-green algae species, Microsysti and Dolichospermum, at levels that exceed the recreational water quality threshold.
The pond is closed to all activity, including fishing, that could lead to contact with the water or shoreline growth since the algae can produce potentially dangerous toxins. Acute health effects in humans may include abdominal pain, headache, sore throat, vomiting, nausea, dry cough, diarrhea, blistering around the mouth and pneumonia.
Children and pets are particularly susceptible. The most common routes of exposures to cyanobacteria and their toxins during recreational activities include: oral from accidental or deliberate ingestion of contaminated water; dermal by direct contact of exposed body parts with water containing cyanobacteria cells; and inhalation through the aspiration of water containing cyanobacteria and their toxins.
Blue-green algae are naturally occurring microscopic bacteria. Many species occur in Idaho surface waters, and only some species release toxins under certain conditions. Harmful algal blooms occur in water conditions of optimal temperature, oxygen and when nitrogen is unavailable and phosphorus is abundant. These circumstances are most common during warmer months of late summer.
The public will be advised when the concern no longer exists. For more information, contact Moscow Parks and Recreation at (208) 883-7084.