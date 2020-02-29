Hyperspud Sports on Main Street in Moscow is for sale, the owner announced Thursday.
The owner, Lauretta Campbell, wrote in a news release that the store, at 402 S. Main St., will remain open but its hours will be reassessed after March 23.
The specialty outdoor gear store was founded in 1989 by John Crock and is one of downtown Moscow’s oldest businesses. Campell bought the store after Crock died in 2014.
“I have worked at Hyperspud Sports since 2010,” Campbell wrote on the company’s social media sites.” What started as a part-time job has expanded into an awesome full-time experience as owner. However, I have a lot of other ideas and projects that I want to do and simply not enough time.”
Hyperspud Sports sells and rents equipment for hiking, backpacking, skiing, snowboarding, climbing and hunting.