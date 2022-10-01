Moscow’s Mountain View Road projects nearly complete

Scott Bontrager

Much of the Mountain View Road construction should be complete this month, but construction on the Sixth Street bridge may take longer, Moscow officials said this week.

Scott Bontrager, Moscow engineering manager, gave a presentation Monday to the Moscow Public Works and Finance Committee about ongoing city construction projects, including the nearly $2.2 million Mountain View Road safety improvement project.

That project includes widening the 24-foot road to 36 feet and adding bike lanes, curbs, gutters and sidewalks. It also includes installing a roundabout on the Sixth Street intersection and adding turn lanes to the Joseph Street intersection.

