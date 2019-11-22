Not only is the new Northwest River Supplies building more spacious, organized and efficient than its previous headquarters, Chief Financial Officer Tony Mangini said employees dig their $14 million, 155,000-square-foot workspace in the former Tidyman’s supermarket on South Blaine Street in Moscow.
Mangini said NRS, a 100 percent employee-owned business, wanted the building to be functional and aesthetically pleasing, so employees are proud to work there.
“I think the biggest change, honestly, is just feeling more professional,” Mangini said.
He said the impressive building allows NRS to strongly encourage companies to visit, which was not the case at its old building.
“But this place, yeah, we want people to come see us,” he said.
Mangini said NRS, a paddlesports equipment and apparel business established in 1972, started operating from its new location Nov. 5 and its flagship retail store in the northwest corner of the building officially opened Monday.
The structure’s first floor mainly consists of a warehouse, which takes up a large chunk of the building’s space, the flagship retail store, repairs and returns areas and a break room. Corporate offices take up the second floor.
The building, which had been under construction since July 2018, also includes an indoor bicycle rack that can hold 26 bikes, and two electric vehicle charging stations in the parking lot. Outdoor bike racks also will be installed.
Mangini said NRS was running out of warehouse and office space at its 44,000-square-foot headquarters on South Main Street, which it had occupied since 1982, prompting the construction of its new space.
He said the South Main Street building, owned by NRS founder Bill Parks, is on the market for $4.3 million.
NRS also owned or leased four other Moscow locations, including the former Tidyman’s building and property at the Fountain Industrial Park.
With its new headquarters, business is almost exclusively done under one roof, said Mangini, noting NRS kept one of the bays at the industrial park.
He said NRS has 110 employees and about 100 of them work at the new headquarters.
While the company has targeted paddlesport lovers, Mangini said NRS is trying to expand its market to outdoor enthusiasts by selling other products like camping equipment.
“We’re planning on leveraging this building to help us grow our business and grow our sales, but the jobs will be coming over time,” he said.
