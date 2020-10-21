Cherle Poulson, of Moscow, has received the Idaho Recreation and Park Association’s 2020 Outstanding Individual award, according to a city of Moscow news release.
Poulson has taught tone and stretch fitness classes for Moscow Parks and Recreation since 1985, including nine sessions per year with more than 12,600 participants through her 35-year tenure.
Poulson was honored for serving as a long-time passionate and caring parks and recreation professional who has and continues to positively touch the lives of the people around her, the release said.
The award was initially presented at the annual training conference Thursday in Post Falls, then in person in front of her tone and stretch class Monday.