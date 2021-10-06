Moscow’s public transit to halt its Saturday bus service

Moscow’s SMART Transit announced Friday that it will pause its Saturday bus routes in Moscow at the end of October in response to a shortage of bus drivers.
The organization hopes to bring back its Saturday service in the spring in time for the 2022 Moscow Farmers Market season.
SMART Transit Executive Director Ben Aiman said there are four full-time drivers and two part-time drivers employed by the company. In a normal year SMART Transit would have seven full-time drivers to fulfill all of its operations.
Aiman said although the bus is generally a safe workplace, some drivers have retired for fear of risking their health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The number of Saturday passengers also has shrunk. Aiman said ridership is down to a third of what it would be in a normal year with approximately 80-125 total rides per Saturday. Aiman said it is difficult to pinpoint one particular reason for the low number of weekend passengers. He said it could range from reluctance to use public transit during the COVID-19 pandemic to a lack of knowledge about the service.
The decision to pause its Saturday service was done in part to protect its weekday schedule, which has seen an uptick in ridership, Aiman said.
“My hope is that we’ll see numbers continue to rise,” he said.
SMART Transit is also conducting a salary survey this month to analyze the wages of other transit services across the country. The organization currently pays its drivers a starting wage of $16 an hour, but Aiman said it is working to raise that rate within the next month.
He said there is a shortage of bus drivers not just locally but across the nation. It has certainly affected local schools. In September, the Daily News reported multiple Latah and Whitman county school districts have seen significant reductions in drivers.
For the Moscow School District, this issue led to the cancellation of some away games for school sports.
Charlie Gerke, Moscow School District operations director, said Tuesday the problem has only gotten worse since then. COVID-19 infections and other medical issues among drivers are the primary reasons behind its lack of drivers.
Ideally, Gerke said, the Moscow School District would have 16 route drivers with five to eight substitute drivers.
Right now, there are 10 total drivers. Some of those drivers intended to only be substitutes, but have taken on a larger role to help out the school district “out of the goodness of their heart,” Gerke said. The district’s bus technician and dispatcher have also driven buses when needed, he said.
Gerke encourages anyone interested in driving buses to call (208) 882-3933.
A SMART Transit news release said the organization spoke to the University of Idaho and the City of Moscow before making its decision to cancel its Saturday service.
As it works to bring back the weekend routes, it would like to hear opinions from the community about what residents want out of SMART Transit’s services.
Public comment can be submitted in writing, and may be emailed to smart@smarttransit.org, or mailed to PO Box 3854, Moscow, ID 83843. Comment cards can be acquired on the bus and returned to the driver.
Public comment may also be provided “in person” via Zoom at the regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Directors at 11:30 a.m. Oct.19. To request participant access to the Zoom meeting or to request a public hearing, email smart@smarttransit.org or call (208) 883-7747.
The public comment period will conclude Oct. 22.
