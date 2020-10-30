The International Society of Arboriculture honored Assistant Moscow Parks and Recreation Director Dave Schott as the 2020 Arborist of the Year for the Pacific Northwest, according to a city news release.
The release said a few of Schott’s successes include spearheading the new Harvest Park project, achieving annual designations for Moscow as Tree City USA and Growth Awards and working alongside the Moscow Tree Commission where they’ve worked to plant trees in Moscow.
Schott was honored for his performance and professionalism, especially with the resource limitations of a small city; caring deeply for Moscow’s forest health; and his continual positive influence on the livability of the Moscow community.
The award was presented virtually on Oct. 21 at the 2020 “We Are the Champions Award Ceremony.”