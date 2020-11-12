Lana Tout, of Moscow, was one of 22 Idaho veterans or volunteers honored by U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, with the 2020 Spirit of Freedom: Idaho Veterans Service Award, according to a news release from Crapo’s office.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3913 of Kendrick nominated Tout, who serves as the local coordinator for the Quilts of Valor program, the release said. Tout makes, sends and awards quilts in Latah, Whitman and Nez Perce counties.
She became involved in making quilts for veterans following the Sept.11, 2001, terrorist attacks, but her understanding of the sacrifice of military service was shaped many years earlier when watching her grandmother mourn the loss of her uncle killed while serving in the Army Air Corps, the release said.
The award, established by Crapo in 2002, is a small way to recognize and acknowledge the contributions of Idaho’s veterans and volunteers who support Idaho veterans. The release said each Spirit of Freedom Award recipient will receive a certificate as well as a United States flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol building.