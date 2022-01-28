Moscow School Board reelects Ken Faunce as chairman

Moscow School Board Chairman Ken Faunce was reelected as board chairman at a regular meeting Wednesday night.
No other members were nominated for the role.
Board member Jim Frenzel was also reelected as vice-chairman. Both positions take nominations at the annual meeting each year.
Moscow School Board Clerk Angela Packard was reappointed to her position as well, in addition to the role of custodian of records. Superintendent Greg Bailey was selected as the alternate.
The board also appointed Jennifer Johnson as treasurer of the school district for 2022 and approved Bailey as assistant treasurer.
During the superintendent’s report, Bailey provided an update on how COVID-19 is currently affecting the school district.
“As you know, we are dealing with the omicron variant and it is definitely hitting our schools right now,” he said. “Some of our schools have been hit harder. Right now, West Park Elementary is probably the hardest hit.”
Since the beginning of the school year, the school district has reported a total of 198 cases of COVID-19 between its schools.
There are 46 positive test results among students and staff which are currently infectious.
“We are continuing to ask parents to keep their children home as well as staff staying home if they are showing symptoms or testing positive,” Bailey said. “Cases were low right before Christmas break. We’re trying to get back to those numbers.”
The school district recently received masks and 500 additional COVID-19 tests to provide to students and staff who need them.
“I’d say it’s a real compliment to the district and community that we’ve been able to keep our schools open, unlike many schools,” Frenzel said. “I keep my fingers crossed we can continue to do that.”
In other business, Operations Director Charlie Gerke said the school district was able to hire two new bus drivers who are currently in training. One of the new hires will be able to get behind the wheel in the next couple of weeks.
The school district is still seeking new applicants as it continues with a thin margin of bus drivers, according to Gerke.
It’s also looking for a bus technician assistant to ensure safe and efficient operations. The position is reimbursable by the state by up to 85%, with the school district being required to cover the remainder of the cost.
