Moscow School District considers bringing back high school sports

The Moscow School Board appeared to favor allowing competitive sporting events at the high school level for the coming school year.
The move, discussed at the board’s meeting Wednesday, would mark the partial reversal of an Aug. 13 decision to offer intramural-only events for the current school year in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Moscow Superintendent Greg Bailey said if this were to happen, athletic events likely would be limited to immediate family of athletes, concessions would be eliminated and participants and spectators would be required to wear masks or a face shield. Bailey said parents would be asked to transport their students to the games, but students traveling alone or with a coach would be strictly prohibited.
He said away teams would be required to follow these same rules.
Bailey said a poll has been sent out to parents of student athletes to gauge their interest in competing with other schools. He said if at least 67 percent of respondents do not favor returning to such a schedule, then that sport will be conducted as an intramural activity instead.
Moscow High School Assistant Principal and Activities Director Lance Abendroth said if the plan were to move forward, he and other athletic directors and principals have agreed to go to an all-league schedule so they would not be playing teams from other states. Asked whether other students and guests from schools could be expected to observe the Moscow district’s health and safety requirements, Abendroth said participating schools are willing to do whatever it takes.
“We made it very clear that we would either do better than or at least the minimum of what the host site is asking,” he said.
Abendroth said coaches in the district that he has spoken to are in favor of a return to competitive play.
Trustee Ken Faunce said based on the hard work of subcommittees, coaches, athletic directors and student athletes, he feels confident the competitions can be done safely. He noted violations of these rules could result in a canceled season for all.The board determined it would formally vote on whether to allow competitive play with other schools at the high school level in a 7 p.m. special meeting Tuesday.
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.