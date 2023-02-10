In its search for the Moscow School District’s next superintendent, the district’s board of trustees narrowed down its list of candidates to five Thursday.

The board is in the process of finding the individual who will replace Greg Bailey, who will be retiring this summer after 10 years with the Moscow School District.

The list of semifinalists for the position are Daniel Barker, Brian Lee, Teresa Rensch, Kim Spacek and Shawn Tiegs.

Recommended for you