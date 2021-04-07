Adventure Club, the Moscow School District’s after-school and summer activities program, has been slowly rebuilding attendance this spring and organizers say they have 49 days worth of activities and events planned for the summer.
Program Director David Pierce-Garnett said it’s exciting to have the summer program return after it was canceled last year with the onset of the pandemic.
While this summer’s programming will feature slightly shorter days — lasting from 8:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. rather than the usual 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. — he said there will be no shortage of activities for the children.
Pierce-Garnett said the daily schedule will involve free play time, as well as directed activities and field trips. Students will also receive a snack and a meal during the day.
Typical field trips for Adventure Club’s summer program include day hikes, trips to the pool or to the University of Idaho’s indoor rock climbing wall. He said he also plans to work with the Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute to bring the children on educational outings.
Pierce-Garnett said much of the point of the program is to provide a safe place for children, in every sense of the word, during time they would otherwise be unsupervised.
“The Adventure Club program provides a caring environment where we support children, socially (and) emotionally, teach them compassion and stewardship, and it’s all via hands-on activities,” Pierce-Garnett said. “I’ve been with the program for almost 19 years. It’s fun to watch children grow into wonderful citizens of the world.”
With various safety measures in place, including social distancing, a mask requirement and having the children play together in 15-person pods, Pierce-Garnett said Adventure Club has been able to operate its after-school program since September. He said thus far, the program has had no issues regarding possible spread of the virus.
Third-grader Keyon Springs said they’re just happy to have time to play with friends after school rather than the alternative.
“I know what I’d be doing — I’d be sitting in my mom’s work being bored to death. Literally,” Keyon said. “I love it. I’ve done it last summer, and I love that too because there are a lot of people and there are activities like rock climbing, ice skating and swimming.”
Dr. Patricia Marciano, a local family physician and mother of three, said her children have been attending Adventure Club after school and during the summer since her family moved to the region in 2014. She said it’s impossible to overstate the peace of mind provided by having a safe, enriching environment for her children while she and her husband are at work. Over the years, she said her family has gotten to know people working in the program and have found them to be, “just fabulous.”
“I always feel like moving here to Moscow has been like, kind of moving into a family situation where everybody just kind of takes care of each other,” she said. “I think that Adventure Club is a big example of that. They helped me raise my kids, basically.”
Adventure Club’s summer program will last from June 14 to Aug. 20. Tuition is $24.40 per student, per day or $18.38 for students on free or reduced lunch programs. The after-school program costs $8.50 per student per day or $6.38 for students on free or reduced lunch.
