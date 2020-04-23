Moscow school dominates recycling competition

Moscow Charter School took first among small Northwest elementary schools and third overall of the 725 competing schools across the country in this school year’s Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge.
The Moscow school collected 6,315 pounds of plastic from residents during the five-month competition — almost 5,000 pounds more than the second-place finisher — St. Agatha Catholic School in Portland, Ore.
The charter school will receive a bench from Trex for taking first.
“I think it just shows so much about our community,” said Moscow Charter School fourth-grade teacher Kathryn Bonzo.
Bonzo, who has been at the forefront of recycling plastics at her school, said Moscow residents care about the environment and its future.
“If there’s a solution, they’ll do something,” she said. “That’s what I’ve always felt about all the people here.”
The small Northwest elementary school category includes schools with 350 students or fewer in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming. Thirteen schools, including MCS, participated in the category this school year.
For the second year in a row, Moscow Charter School was the only Idaho school that competed in the category.
The school collected 1,201 pounds of plastic film last school year, earning second place in the category and 51 pounds behind the top school.
“Last year we lost by about 60 pounds and I think that kind of lit a fire for us to really want to take it to the next level,” said MCS School Administrator Tony Bonuccelli. “I didn’t think it was going to be to this extent.”
The plastic film accepted in the Trex competition includes grocery bags, bread bags, ice bags, produce bags, cereal bags, salt bags, dry cleaning bags, Ziploc and other reclosable food storage bags, case overwrap, newspaper sleeves and bubble wrap, according to Trex’s website.
Trex is the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking products and it uses the recycled plastics to help manufacture decks, benches and other products.
Bonzo said the students weighed the plastics residents dropped off, wrote down the totals and then Bonzo recorded the totals in Google Docs software.
“Their favorite part was pushing out all the air that was in the plastic,” Bonzo said.
Bonuccelli said the students’ daily recycling duties reminded him of a “mini processing plant in our building.”
“It was really cool to see,” he said. “They took pride and ownership in it for sure.”
Bonzo said the plastics were stored at a small greenhouse at the school and then taken to the Moscow Recycling Center the first Saturday of each month — the only day the center accepts plastic film. She said the recycling center allowed Bonzo, who delivers the plastics to the center in a pickup truck, to drop off plastics prior to the Saturday events if the school ran out of room to store its plastics.
Bonzo said Moscow Charter School will continue to collect plastic film and compete in Trex’s challenge. She said she hopes Moscow School District schools get involved as well.
