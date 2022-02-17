Moscow schools discuss removing mask requirement

At a community chat Wednesday night, Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey discussed his recommendations to remove the district’s mask requirement weeks before it is set to expire in early April.
The Moscow School Board will vote on the matter at their next regular meeting Wednesday.
“Last week, I met with my administrative council to discuss the possibility of removing the mask mandate and received full support,” Bailey said. “If the decision to remove the mask requirement is approved, we will continue to encourage people who are concerned about their health to wear masks in school. We also encourage people to get vaccinated if they have not done so.”
Bailey cited low local COVID-19 numbers, improving hospital capacity and milder symptoms associated with the omicron variant as reasons for advocating to remove the mask requirement.
The district will still provide masks and PCR COVID-19 tests for free to students and staff in need.
On Wednesday, Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 28 new COVID-19 cases in Latah County. The school district reported eight cases in the last week.
“I have been upfront with stating that when the pandemic subsides, we would have an exit plan to move into the ‘new’ normal,” he said. “This exit plan would review protocols to determine their effectiveness, including mask requirements, in our facilities.”
He added administrative staff would continue monitoring local cases and make adjustments as needed.
At a board meeting in January, trustees voted to continue the mask requirement in district buildings through April 7, the end of the third quarter.
Bailey said in a statement Tuesday evening that if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention became aware of a new highly contagious or risky variant he would recommend the district bring back the mask requirement.
“I know for some it will be scary to remove the masks, and others a relief,” he stated. “I considered this heavily before I brought this recommendation to others for consideration. I fully believe we can make this move without increasing the risk to our students and staff.”
While some parents at the community chat agreed with the decision, others expressed confusion.
When the floor opened for questions, one participant said she felt it would be premature.
“I just wanted to make two points,” she said. “One is that I happened to have a doctor’s appointment today with my doctor from Moscow Family Medicine and she said the 16 doctors at Moscow Family Medicine signed a petition saying they think it’s too early.”
Bailey also acknowledged the University of Idaho has yet to rescind its mask requirement on campus.
A few other participants expressed support for removing the mandate. Their reasoning included students receiving lower grades and suffering from increased mental health struggles, as well as the student’s and parent’s right to choose for themselves whether to mask up at school.
Kendra Pickard, who ran for a spot on the school board in the November election, said she supports doing away with the mask requirement.
“As a parent, I’m all for taking off the masks,” Pickard said. “It is so difficult to teach kids with masks on. And I understand there are vulnerable people in our community, but they’ve always been vulnerable.”
Another parent said she would prefer the district survey parents on the decision rather than leaving it up to the board. While she doesn’t want the mandate to be rescinded just yet, she supports removing it in just a few weeks.
One participant on the Zoom call asked if anyone had reached out to the board of directors at Gritman Medical Center to ask how they feel about not requiring masks in classrooms.
“Typically, the board has been supportive of the actions we’ve taken,” Bailey said. “We do understand that at times beds are tight because of the lack of personnel.”
Bailey said he encourages community members to email additional comments to himself or one of the board members.
Palermo can be reached at apalermo@dnews.com or on Twitter @apalermotweets.