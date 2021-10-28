Even with COVID-19 continuing to add to its list of expenditures, the Moscow School District appears to be managing its finances well.
Audited financial statements for the 2020-21 school year received a clean bill of health, according to a report at the Moscow School Board’s regular meeting Wednesday night
Jennifer Clark, a partner at Hayden Ross, conducted and presented the audit’s findings for the year ended June 30. Hayden Ross is an independent firm of certified public accountants.
“We were able to accomplish the audit pretty seamlessly,” Clark said. “This year, we’ve worked out a system of transferring information between the district and us. I also really appreciate the fact that this district has an audit committee.”
Clark noted the balance for the district’s general fund, its largest operating fund, went from $4.2 million to about $4.5 million for an increase of about $300,000.
Both expenditures and revenues dropped slightly compared with the last school year.
“There’s a few reasons for that,” she said. “On the revenue side, you had less local and state revenue, as well as a drop in interest earnings.”
However, the district received enough COVID-19 dollars to cover expenditures, including payroll, which would have otherwise been spent as part of the general fund.
Personnel accounted for 88 percent of the district’s expenditures. Other expenses included the purchase of services, supplies and capital improvements.
The district’s two main revenue sources come from state and local sources. State money, for the most part, comes from the Idaho Department of Education, while local funds typically come from property taxes.
“This year, you are at 52 percent state, 48 percent local,” Clark said. “Exactly where you were in 2013.”
Moscow School Board Member Dawn Fazio asked Clark to clarify why expenses are greater when enrollment hasn’t grown.
After looking through the report, Fazio said the increase seemed largely due to inflation.
“What I’ve seen from not only districts but cities, governmental entities that I audit, is the cost of personnel continues to increase,” Clark said. “Health insurance took a big jump a few years ago.”
She told board members the amount the district is required to contribute toward employee health insurance plans went from 11.32 percent to 11.94 percent of an employee’s payroll during the last school year.
“That alone, what the district needs to cover, there is a pretty big increase for a district of this size,” she said. “I would say yes, inflation in part, but there’s probably some items you could identify per year that really caused the increase.”
Greg Bailey, Moscow School District superintendent, noted the district was previously awarded with a certificate for excellence in financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association.
