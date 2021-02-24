Moscow schools plan in-person shift

Leaders with the Moscow School District are finalizing plans to shift all of its schools to four days of in-person instruction each week following spring break.
For that first week back, students will receive instruction online Monday, March 22, and attend classes in-person for the rest of the week.
However, after that, elementary, middle and high school students in Moscow will move to an instructional model that includes face-to-face classes Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of each week. Instruction will continue to be delivered through distance learning strategies on Wednesdays, in part to give teachers the time they need to prepare lessons for both in-person and online students.
Online-only instruction will remain available to students and families uncomfortable with in-person instruction through the end of the school year.
“We’ve got a lot of kids that are wanting to come back (and) families that want to come back into our schools. They feel like we’ve been taking precautionary measures,” said Superintendent Greg Bailey “I’m feeling pretty good about where we’re at — we would have to see a major issue appearing to cause us not to go in this direction at this time.
Bailey said there has been virtually no transmission of COVID-19 linked to Moscow classrooms since the district began the year in a hybrid instructional model in which students attended face-to-face classes two days a week.
Estimating around 90 percent of district staff have been vaccinated and noting that employees now have rapid testing available to them, Bailey said he’s confident Moscow’s schools are up to the challenge of safely hosting students for more days.
While it is unlikely there will be space for six feet of social distancing in classrooms, Bailey said the district will offer partitions for students to place on their desks and masks will continue to be required at all times.
Bailey said it is unlikely middle and high school students will return to a full-time, in-person schedule before the end of the school year because many secondary teachers must teach online and in-person students simultaneously. In the elementary schools, where they often have dedicated teachers for distance-learning students, he said this is less of an issue.
“In the elementary, we will look at that as we move forward. If our absences don’t increase from our students, then we will consider going to five days,” Bailey said. “We’ve done everything in stages and we’re not going to change that at this point. We’re going to continue to move ahead, take a look and then decide if we should move further.”
As viral trends continue to decline and as vaccination programs reach more and more of the population in the state and across the country, Bailey said he’s feeling optimistic the district will be able to return to a relatively normal schedule
“Next fall, I’m not expecting that we do online-only at all unless we saw some major issues coming up,” Bailey said. “We want to get the kids back in the school.”
