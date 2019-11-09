Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert and 67 other Idaho mayors completed the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health Mayor’s Walking Challenge in October, raising $68,000 in the process, according to a BCIFH news release.
It is the largest total in the six-year history of the challenge, which is designed to help shine a spotlight on the importance of children being physically active.
Mayors needed to walk an average of 10,000 steps per day last month, and the 68 who did will be awarded $1,000 each to go toward their community to help encourage children to be active through programs or projects.
Lambert said he averaged about 15,000 steps per day and the $1,000 will go to Moscow schools.
Juliaetta Mayor Richard Groseclose also completed the challenge.